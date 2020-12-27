Barbara Harkleroad died unexpectedly December 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Community Hospital in Kingsport, Tennessee. Barbara was born on October 9, 1939 in Scott County, Virginia, the daughter of Gilbert and Laverne Haynes of Kingsport, Tennessee who preceded Barbara in death.
She graduated from Gate City High School in Gate City, Virginia and married Charles W. (Bill) Harkleroad in 1960 and they celebrated 60 years in marriage in 2020. Both Bill and Barbara were members of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Barbara worked at Kingsport Press, Arcata Graphics, and Quebecor Printing for 40 years and was a Senior Customer Service Representative prior to her retirement. Barbara was dedicated and loving wife, mother, and a friend to all she met.
In addition to her father and mother, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Addington of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Barbara is survived by her three brothers, Don and Butch Haynes of Raliegh, North Carolina and Richard Haynes of Gray, Tennessee; one son, Allan (Kent) Harkleroad of Dallas, Texas.
A graveside service of remembrance will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery. W.M. Randall Frye will be officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.