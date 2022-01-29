January 1, 1934 – December 18, 2021
OAK RIDGE - Barbara H. Wantland, 87, of Oak Ridge, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at The Waters of Bristol in Bristol, TN. A private memorial service will be held in Oak Ridge, TN.
Barbara was born January 1, 1934, in Kingsport, TN to Grover Lee Henley and Stella Rowena Taylor Henley. She graduated early from Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended East Tennessee State College for one year. While attending Dobyns-Bennett, Barbara worked part time at Dobyns-Taylor, a chain of local department-style stores. After leaving East Tennessee State, she returned to Dobyns-Taylor and worked there for three more years before moving to Oak Ridge in 1955. She worked at both K-25 and then Y-12 until shortly after her marriage to John L. Wantland in 1957.
Barbara had a great love of theater and acted in local productions while in high school, then in several Oak Ridge Playhouse productions under the direction of Paul Ebert. She later helped organize Junior Playhouse, where she served on the Board and was active in promoting the arts among area schools. Her favorite plays were ones she performed in as she got older, including “Foxfire,” “Holy Ghosts,” and Weezer in “Steel Magnolias.”
Barbara was a loving mother, active in all of her children’s activities from swimming to ballroom dancing, soccer, cross country, and band. She loved the Atlanta Braves, watching her soap operas, and her nightly vermouth with water, heavy on the water. She was also very funny, often unintentionally. She will be missed by everyone who knew contact with her.
Mrs. Wantland is preceded in death by John L. Wantland, her husband of 46 years. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Wantland Coleman and son-in-law Jim Coleman of Cary, NC; daughter Suzanne Wantland of Bristol, TN; son Evan Bruce Wantland of Charlotte, NC; grandson Benjamin Louis Coleman of Cary, NC; brother Jack Donald Blakely and wife Pam Blakely of Chula Vista, CA; and sister Joyce Blakely Peart and husband Gil Peart of Las Vegas, NV, along with numerous cousins, primarily in the Kingsport area.
The family asks that any memorial be in the form of contributions to ADFAC (Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties) in Oak Ridge, TN, or the Alzheimer’s Association.