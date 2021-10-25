GREENEVILLE - Barbara H. Robinson of Greeneville, TN was born on September 19, 1944, and departed this life on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She worked at Greene Valley Developmental Center for many years before retiring from Tennessee Eastman Chemical Company in 1998, after which she worked at Walmart and in the Grandparents Program at Greene Valley Developmental Center. Barbara was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN, for over fifty years, and served as the church treasurer, and on many committees. While living in Knoxville, TN, she attended Riverview Missionary Baptist Church in Lenoir City, TN, under the pastor ship of Anthony G. Cannon, where her parents grew up as members.
She is survived by her sons: Lee S. Davis of Knoxville, TN and Gregory Robinson of Greeneville, TN; daughters: Stephanie L. Davis of Knoxville, TN, Letitia A. (Darren) Delahoussaye of Greeneville, TN, and Paulette Robinson of Johnson City, TN; grandchildren: Jasmin, Jennifer, and Jade Delahoussaye of Johnson City, TN, Janna (Robinson) Chapman, Shawn, Greg, and Josh Robinson; great grandchildren: Lailani Delahoussaye, Dante, Desiree, and Daeonna Chapman; brother: Danny (Peggy) Huff, Sr of Kingsport, TN; sisters: Brenda H. Bond of Durham, NC, Katherine H. Blume of Greensboro, NC, Mary Ann (James) Jordan of Greeneville, TN, and special sister-in-law: Joann Gudger of Greeneville, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward J. Huff and Hazel Irene (Huff) Elder, 2 husbands: Earl Leroy Davis, and Robert A. Robinson; 2 brothers: Edward E. Huff and Charles B. Huff; 2 sisters: Julia M. Huff and Nancy Hamilton, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Jeffers Funeral Services on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 4-7 Downtown. The funeral service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church at 343 Davis Street, Greeneville, TN on Thursday, October 28, 2021, with visitation from 11 to 1 and services immediately following, officiated by Rev. Cecil C. Mills, Jr. Interment will follow immediately after the funeral service at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Darren Delahoussasaye, Danny H. Huff, Jr, James Huff, Eli Huff, Donnie Hamilton, and Anthony Gudger.
Honorary Pallbearers: Church Deacons and Trustees.
Flower Bearers: Friendship Church Members.
The family wishes to express their loving thanks to for all the visits, cards, calls, prayers, and well wishes, and especially the prayers.
A special thank you from the family goes out to: Park West Medical Center Nursing Staff and Cardiac Team; NHC of Farragut Staff; Kindred at Home, Home Health Care.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements. (423)639-2141