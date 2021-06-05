Barbara Grace Spears, age 71, went to be with the Lord on May 30th, 2021. She loved gardening, cooking and attending drag races. Barbara was a very hard worker and loved taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hasten and Rosa Sandidge; brothers, George C. Sandidge and Denny Ray Sandidge.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Roy Steve Spears; children, Bryan Spears, Timothy Spears, Chris Spears (Bridget); grandchildren, Cody Spears (Jessica), Sheena Spears, Grayson Spears, Jeremy Spears, Isabella Spears; ex-daughter-in-law, Sallie Spears; brother, Larry Sandidge; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Monday, June 7th from 6-8pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 8pm with Rev. Billy Linkous officiating. Burial will take place Tuesday, June 8th at 11am at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com