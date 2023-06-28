Barbara Gouge Reed Forbes will be remembered for her fun, outgoing personality, love of family, and showing incredible strength through adversity. She passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023 at NHC of Kingsport surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph & Alberta Gouge, husbands: Eddie Reed and Odeen Forbes. She is survived by her daughters: Vickie Belcher (Kenny), Valorie Bausell (Lewis Anthony), and Karen Alvino (Rob). Her grandchildren: Bobby Talley, Beverly Holland (Mac), and Jessica Bausell (Scott). Great-grandchildren: Tanner, Keelyn, Kaylee, and Bowen, Brother: Ken Gouge, Special sister in love: Kippie Cordino, and special friend Doris Jones.
Barbara graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. She was a cheerleader, member of travel team, Kiwanis Keepers, DE, FHA, and Y-team. She loved getting together with her “DB girls” for lunch up until her declining health.
She loved her daughters and was very involved in serving as their Girl Scout Leader on her off days. Barbara’s house and yard was where the neighborhood kids would hang out for Kool-Aid and cookies after kickball games. She especially loved her role of grandmother and attending Fun Fest and most of their sporting events and being a great-grandmother as well. Barbara loved to cook and entertain and made sure that everyone got a balloon for their birthday. She was always trying to feed everyone.
Barbara had a strong work ethic and was a long-time employee of Kmart. She had a love for helping people so, later in her life, this prompted her to go to nursing school. She enjoyed many roles as a nurse: working in a doctor’s office, being a charge nurse at a nursing home, and working at Urgent Care. Later she became a hospice volunteer and was honored to serve people and families in their worst times. As her health declined, she was humble and didn’t want those taking care of her to know that she was a nurse.
Upon her retirement, Barbara and her husband bought a second home in Myrtle Beach. Many fond memories will be cherished by her family and friends of times spent there with them.
Barbara was a longtime active member of Temple Baptist Church before her declining health. She loved doing ministries and serving on the greeting and hospitality committees, driving the church van for the senior outings, serving food at the Kitchen of Hope, and she was most committed to visiting the shut-ins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shardul Nagre, Shelly Bell, Dr. Randy McLaughlin, Ramen Landen at Anchor Brace and Limb, and the staff at Kingsport NHC for their care, compassion, and dedication to her and to the Kats Bus Drivers and staff for helping Barbara hold onto her independence for as long as she could.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Kitchen of Hope 704 E. Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Barbara is now at peace and walking with Jesus!
Visitation will be at East Lawn Funeral Home Friday 11am-1pm. The funeral will be at 1pm with Pastors Jon Rogers and Scott Young. Graveside will immediately follow the service.