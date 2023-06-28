Barbara Gouge Reed Forbes will be remembered for her fun, outgoing personality, love of family, and showing incredible strength through adversity. She passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023 at NHC of Kingsport surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph & Alberta Gouge, husbands: Eddie Reed and Odeen Forbes. She is survived by her daughters: Vickie Belcher (Kenny), Valorie Bausell (Lewis Anthony), and Karen Alvino (Rob). Her grandchildren: Bobby Talley, Beverly Holland (Mac), and Jessica Bausell (Scott). Great-grandchildren: Tanner, Keelyn, Kaylee, and Bowen, Brother: Ken Gouge, Special sister in love: Kippie Cordino, and special friend Doris Jones.

