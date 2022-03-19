ROGERSVILLE - Barbara Frances Rutherford Holcomb, 79 of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Barbara was born in Bristol, VA, on July 19, 1942, to the late Samuel and Belle Campbell Rutherford. Barbara was a life-long member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church and retired with over 29 years of service as a school teacher for Hawkins County.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her step-son, Sol Holcomb, II.
Surviving are her son, Jonathon Holcomb (Melissa); companion and caregiver of 18 years, Howard Bateman; step-children, Herbert Holcomb, Valerie Douglas (Bruce) and Keith Holcomb (Robin); sister, Carol Rutherford; seven grandchildren; mother of her grandson Mark, Janet Holcomb; and several friends also survive.
Barbara requested that no formal services be held but the family would still like to do something in her memory, so we are asking anyone who would like, to do something kind for a stranger, or someone in need. Big or small, just an act of kindness in her memory. The world was a much better place with Mamaw in it and we hope by doing this, her legacy of love and kindness will live on....
