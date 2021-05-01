Barbara Firoozi May 1, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Barbara Firoozi, 71, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara Firoozi Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Residence Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.