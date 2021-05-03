CHURCH HILL – Barbara Firoozi, 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
