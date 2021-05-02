CHURCH HILL – Barbara Firoozi, 71, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She resided most of her life in Northern, VA and she loved spending time with family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Mark Zamanpour; father, William Branham, stepfather, Jerry Davis; brother, Jerry Davis, Jr.; niece, Sherry White.
Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Jean Davis; sisters, Rose Johnson, Mary Flores, and Billie Coleman; brothers, Eddie Branham, David Davis (Marsha), Richard Best; special niece, Traci Rogers; several nieces and nephews, special friends, Patty and Chris.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
