ARDMORE, AL – On Sunday, January 18, 1942, Hollie R. and Rose Ella (Hall) Ford welcomed their sweet baby girl, Barbara “Faye” Ford into this world. On Friday, May 12, 2023, at the age of 81, Jesus welcomed her into her forever home.

Faye was born in Clinchport, Virginia, and achieved the honor of Valedictorian for the 1961 graduating class of Rye Cove High School. Faye and her best friend, Wilma, spent many weekends at the movie theater watching Elvis Presley movies (Blue Hawaii was her favorite) and eating pie. Faye loved sweets, especially oatmeal creme pies and white chocolate Reese Cups and often ate cookies and drank hot chocolate for breakfast. After graduation Faye began working in the accounts receivable/accounts payable and billing departments at Kingsport Press until she retired in 2006 after 35 years of service.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you