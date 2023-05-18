ARDMORE, AL – On Sunday, January 18, 1942, Hollie R. and Rose Ella (Hall) Ford welcomed their sweet baby girl, Barbara “Faye” Ford into this world. On Friday, May 12, 2023, at the age of 81, Jesus welcomed her into her forever home.
Faye was born in Clinchport, Virginia, and achieved the honor of Valedictorian for the 1961 graduating class of Rye Cove High School. Faye and her best friend, Wilma, spent many weekends at the movie theater watching Elvis Presley movies (Blue Hawaii was her favorite) and eating pie. Faye loved sweets, especially oatmeal creme pies and white chocolate Reese Cups and often ate cookies and drank hot chocolate for breakfast. After graduation Faye began working in the accounts receivable/accounts payable and billing departments at Kingsport Press until she retired in 2006 after 35 years of service.
Faye married the love of her life, William R. “Billy” Stacy on October 23, 1964 and they moved to Weber City, Va. Faye and Billy became proud parents to their only child, Gregory Todd Stacy, on September 8, 1971.
In 1996, Faye and her family moved to Church Hill, TN. Faye was very active in her Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Church Hill. She served others through her church’s ministries. Many times, over the last few years we have been told – “You just won’t find a better woman than Faye Stacy”. In 2019 Faye moved to Alabama to be closer to family due to declining health issues. She made friends wherever she went. She had friends all over the place and we would often kid her that she received more mail than we did. Thank you to all her friends who were so faithful to send cards and call to check on her. She enjoyed attending Westlawn Baptist Church in Huntsville, AL and Piney Grove Baptist Church in Ardmore, AL.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Hollie and Rose Ella Ford, her beloved son, Gregory Todd Stacy, her husband of 32 years, Billy Stacy, her only sibling, Ronald Bruce Ford and her much loved and slightly spoiled dachshund, Cha Cha.
Faye is survived by her special nephew, Stevie (Janet) Ford of Ardmore, AL, nephew Mike (Marguerite) Ford of Bettendorf, IA, sisters-in-law, Tena Ford, Mary Rhoton, Doris Sandidge, Phyllis Mabe and Brenda McFarland. Lifetime friend (since they were 7 years old) Wilma (Tommy) Taylor and very special friends Rhonda and Darrell Greear, Chris Warwick and Wil Allen along with several cousins and numerous additional nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Brothers Gary Gerhardt and Mitch Russell will officiate and Garry Stuart will provide the music. Interment will take place at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
The family would like to thank all those who so generously loved on Faye during the challenging stages of Parkinson’s disease. She missed her friends dearly and you made a huge difference in her life even though you were separated by many miles.