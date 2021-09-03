MARBLEHEAD, OH - Barbara E. Ball, 89, of Marblehead, OH passed away Sunday, August 29,
2021 surrounded by her family. She was born February 11, 1932 in Meta, KY the daughter of Ray and Annie (Vanover) Saunders. She married Roscoe Ball on August 26, 1947 and he preceded her in death on April 12, 1983. Barbara worked for Scott Paper, Magruder Hospital and Marina Del Isle. She enjoyed gardening, collecting rocks and she loved animals.
Surviving are her daughters: Joyce Bachtel of Church Hill, TN, Janice
(Bub) Wallen of Church Hill, TN, Deborah (James) Cash of Kingsport, TN, Barbara K. Ball of Marblehead, Natalie Ball of Kingsport, TN;
sons: Lennie (Sharon) Ball of Church Hill, TN, Larry (Michelle) Ball of Church Hill, TN, Gary (Mary) Ball, Sr. of Marblehead, OH; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren;
sister: Pat Weaver of Jackson, MI; brother: Dean (Charlotte) Saunders of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son: David Ball and infant great-granddaughter: Macy Boggs.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 pm in Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd.
Lakeside-Marblehead, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, September 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Rev. Deron Fourman will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Ottawa County or Alzheimer’s Foundation. The family would like to thank Stein Hospice for the loving care of their mother.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .