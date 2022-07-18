KINGSPORT - Barbara Combs, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Nova Healthcare and Rehab Center after an extended illness.
Born in Kingsport on March 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Denny and Pauline Casteel, she resided in this area her entire life. She was married to Hascal Combs for 57 years. She retired from J.C. Penney’s following 35 years of service. Barbara was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend who loved her church, her family, especially grandsons, Thomas Morrison and Mason Combs, cooking for her family and reading.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Nova Healthcare and Rehab Center and also the nurses at Caris Healthcare Hospice for caring so much for Mrs. Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Hascal Combs, (2012), and one sister, Jean Richards.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Teresa Holdren and son-in-law Ben Holdren of Kingsport; son, Jeff Combs of Mt. Carmel; grandsons, Thomas Morrison and Mason Combs; sister, Carolyn Morelock; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Ryan Shaffer officiating. Those attending the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.