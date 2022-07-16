Barbara Combs Jul 16, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Patty Davis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Barbara Combs, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Nova Healthcare and Rehab Center after an extended illness.Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barbara Combs Kingsport Nova Healthcare Rehab Center Funeral Home Condolence Hamlett Dobson Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video