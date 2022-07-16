KINGSPORT - Barbara Combs, 84, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Nova Healthcare and Rehab Center after an extended illness.

Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home.

