Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.