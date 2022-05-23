Barbara Colvin Kindle, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The Kindle family is being served by Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown. To share online condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com
Updated: May 23, 2022 @ 3:55 pm
