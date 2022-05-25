KINGSPORT - Barbara Colvin Kindle, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Wexford House. She was born in Craigsville, VA to the late Wes and Matilda Colvin.
In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in passing by brothers: Gene and Bill Colvin.
Barbara, a cancer survivor, was very active with her cancer support group and loved helping anyone that struggled with breast cancer. She was a feisty woman who was known for her independence and work ethic. She was one of the only working moms of her time. She was employed by F.W. Woolworth’s from high school until her retirement. She was a follower of the Lord and an active member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church for over 60 years. She served in the choir, as a Sunday school teacher, in the nursery, the food ministry, and in WMU. She also loved to travel and accomplished her goal of traveling to all 50 states.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Coy P. Kindle; Daughter, Violet Ann Palmer (Rudy); son, Terry Kindle; sisters, Holly Kuykendall (Farold), Newport News, VA, and Phyllis Heishman, Penn Laird, VA; grandchildren Heather Sunshine Cox (Bobby) and Jacob Kent Blair (Liz); great grandchildren, Caden Blair (Maykala), Ryan Blair-Cox, Kale Blair, Liliana Blair; and her great-great granddaughter Azlynn Blair. Many Beloved nieces, nephews, and dear loved ones, including Julie (Ed) Perlman also remain.
A Service will be held at Lynn Garden Baptist Church on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:00pm with pastors Rick Meade and Carl Strickler officiating. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm.
A graveside service will follow the funeral service on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 3:00pm. Active pallbearers will be the deacons of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wexford house and Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lynn Garden Baptist Church: 301 May Ave. Kingsport, TN 37665.
The Kindle family is being served by Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown. To share online condolences please visit www.cartertrent.com.