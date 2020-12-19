GRAY - Barbara Cavin Morrison, 73, of Gray, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and was the daughter of the late Roy and Elvie (Sellars) Cavin. She worked many years and retired from JP Stevens.
Barbara was a devoted helpmate to her husband, Pastor Ronald Morrison. She was a charter member of Gray FWB Church, where she taught Sunday School and played the piano. Barbara was always ready to tell of the goodness of God and allowed her life to be a light to many.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Ronald Morrison and 2 great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory include her daughter, Lisa McCray and her husband Guy, grandsons, Derek (Brooke) McCray and Calvin (Joni) McCray, seven great-grandchildren, and her brothers, Gary (Dee) Cavin and Dennis (Cynthia) Cavin, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Barbara’s life during a graveside service at Washington County Memory Gardens on Monday December 21at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Calvin McCray officiating. Derek McCray, Stephen Cavin, Howard Morrison, Darin Harrison, Gregory Hamilton, Joey Harrison, Bo Castle, and Heath Castle will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Machlan McCray, Myles McCray, Jaxtin McCray, Atticus McCray, Declan McCray, George Harrison, Kermit Morrison, Sayhab Spears, Wayne McCann. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Morrison family during this difficult time.