KINGSPORT - Barbara Castle, age 77, of Kingsport, entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with her family by her side.
Barbara was born on November 11, 1945, in Kingsport, to the late William and Ella Moore.
KINGSPORT - Barbara Castle, age 77, of Kingsport, entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with her family by her side.
Barbara was born on November 11, 1945, in Kingsport, to the late William and Ella Moore.
She retired from Kingsport Times with over 20 years of service and attended Gravelly Baptist Church and The Remnant Church. Barbara was a football season ticket holder and a passionate Tennessee Vols fan who attended all games with her daughter, Tina. She loved her family and cherished the family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bob Castle; granddaughter, Kayla Castle; grandsons, Calvin Castle and Jacob Payne; brothers, Gary, R.C. and Billy Joe Moore; sister, Sandra Dillow.
Left to cherish Barbara’s memory are her children, Tina Rogan (Donnie), Cindy Castle and Kevin Castle; grandson, Joshua Caswell; sisters, Sue Kinsler and Doris McClellan; her fur-babies, Maggie, Furbie, Lucky and Paulie Bird; several special nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow with Pastor David Salley officiating.
Music will be provided by The Victory Voices.
The Graveside Service will immediately follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petsworks Kingsport Animal Shelter, 3101 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors of HMG and staff of Ballad Hospice.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Barbara Castle has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.