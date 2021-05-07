Barbara Brown, 80, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a massive stroke. Born in Kingsport, where she had resided most of her life, Barbara was a sweet soul.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Brown, and parents, Bob and Ruby Witt.
Barbara is survived by 2 daughters, Donna Slaughter of the home, and Colleen Brown and husband Randy of Orange Park, FL; 4 sons, Michael Slaughter and wife, Janet of Kingsport, Mark Slaughter and wife, Amy of Knoxville, Jeff Brown and wife, Beth of Nashville; and Bob Brown and wife, Myra of Chuckey; grandchildren, Lauren Britt, Paul Michael and wife, Faith, Grace, Luke and Camille Slaughter; Cody, Brandy, Shawne and wife, Jessica, Josh and wife, Jordan, and Jason and wife, Jennifer, and Phillip Brown; great-grandchildren, Baker and Becca Britt, Skylar Slaughter, Ambrose, Oliver, Katie, Jaxon, Kaelin, Asher, Karis, Campbell, Abram, Amos and Zoe Brown; brother, Sam Witt and wife, Tobe of Kingsport; and nephews, Andy, Chuck and Craig Witt.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.