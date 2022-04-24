KINGSPORT - Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald, 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. Born on December 4, 1937 to Chester B. and Georgia Eugenia Daniel Dykes, Barbara resided her entire life in Kingsport. She graduated from Dobyns Bennet High School and attended Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing (affiliated with Furman University) in 1959 where she obtained her nursing degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Holston Valley Hospital for 43 years.
Bobbie was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Bloomingdale. She loved to cook, was an avid reader and loved being with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Jean Dykes; husband and love of her life, Larry “LD” Dale Donald; son, Dale Donald; sister, Diana Clark; and brother-in-law, Ron Fry.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Traci Gibson of Kingsport, and Amy McFarlane and husband, Brian of Dandridge, TN; son, Larry Mark “Duck” and wife, Claudia of Gray; grandchildren, Tyler Gibson of Santa Barbara, CA, Allison Gibson of Seattle, WA, Jackson Gibson of Greensboro, NC, Matthew Donald of Gray, TN, Summer Donald of Kingsport, Bradley McFarlane of Kingsport, Ethan McFarlane of Dandridge, TN, Cooper McFarlane of Dandridge, TN and Jacob Donald of Gray, TN; sister, Connie Fry of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Gary Clark of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for good neighbors, Margaret Tipton, Ronnie Marshall, Charlie Rose and Mark Hayter for all of their help and for all of her wonderful co-workers during the years. She was also thankful for all of her children and grandchildren for all of their help.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Powers and Dr. Ed C. Dillowe, officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Gibson, Jackson Gibson, Brad, Ethan and Cooper McFarlane, Matt Donald, and Jacob Donald. Honorary pallbearers will be Dobbin Fleming, Don Geisler, Henry Helton, Mark Hayter, and Ronnie Marshall.
