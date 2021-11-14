KINGSPORT - Barbara Bernice Lawson, 74, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
KINGSPORT - Barbara Bernice Lawson, 74, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription