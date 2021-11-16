KINGSPORT – Barbara Bernice “Brandee” Lawson, 74 of Kingsport, entered into Heaven’s gates on Sunday, November 14, 2021 after a short illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Josh McKinney and Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Zachary Lawson Fentress, Alex Fentress, Jeffrey Fentress, Joseph Fentress, Bryan Johnson and Alvin Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Thacker, Michael Thacker, Daniel Thacker, Robby Thacker and Todd Fields. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Lawson family.