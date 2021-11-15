KINGSPORT – Barbara Bernice “Brandee” Lawson, 74 of Kingsport, entered into Heaven’s gates on Sunday, November 14, 2021 after a short illness. Born in Scott County, she had lived in Kingsport since 1957. She attended Lynn View High School and retired from the Sullivan County Sherriff’s Department in 1999. She was an avid NASCAR fan and loved line dancing. Barbara was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Thacker; mother, Estil Fields Thacker; brothers, Wayne, Eldridge “Bill” and Bobby Thacker.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Tammie Fentress (Ron); sister, Nancy Fields; brother, Gary Thacker (Betty Horton); grandchildren, Zachary and Rachel Fentress, Jeff Fentress (Geanie), Alex Fentress (Terri) and Joseph Fentress; 9 ½ great-grandchildren; a special niece, Dannah Bailey; sister of the heart, Sue Thacker; a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Josh McKinney and Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Zachary Lawson Fentress, Alex Fentress, Jeffrey Fentress, Joseph Fentress, Bryan Johnson and Alvin Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Thacker, Michael Thacker, Daniel Thacker, Robby Thacker and Todd Fields. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Lawson family.