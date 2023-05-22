DRYDEN, VA – Barbara Bailey Ward, 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. She loved working in the garden and flowers as she had a green thumb. She also loved her doll collection and plate collection. She was owner of Barbara’s Gift and Fabric Shop for over 40 years and a member of the Hope of the Midnight Cry, Church of God Seventh Day, Dryden, VA.

