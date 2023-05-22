DRYDEN, VA – Barbara Bailey Ward, 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. She loved working in the garden and flowers as she had a green thumb. She also loved her doll collection and plate collection. She was owner of Barbara’s Gift and Fabric Shop for over 40 years and a member of the Hope of the Midnight Cry, Church of God Seventh Day, Dryden, VA.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ward; her grandsons, Paul “Tre” Miller III and Herbert Edward Todd Stipe; her parents, John and Nancy Bailey; her siblings, Kelly, John, Robert, Frances, Bernice, Gladiola, Shirley and Suzi and her sons-in-law, Paul Barker Howard and Herbert Stipe.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen Stipe, Eddie Ward and Jennifer Ward; her grandchildren, Carla Bresee (Rick), Michelle Miller, Jessica Miller (Ken), Hillis Bresee (Jam), LeeAnn Oaks (Brad) and Kandace Miller; her great-grandchildren, Star, Dallas, Justice (Roger), Caitlin (John), Zoie, Kendall, Bryce, Camden, Aubri, Ayden, Kyler, London and Jace; her great-great grandchildren, Mason, Danny and Beckham; her sister, Charlene Kelly (Ted) and her fur grandbaby, BoBo. Special thanks to Dr. Sam Deel, hospice nurse Ashley Hill, Diana Ott, Lee Health & Rehab, staff & nurses, and Anita Phillips.
Graveside Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, VA with JR Sexton officiating and special music by JR and Karen Sexton. Dallas, Kendall, Bryce, Camden, Ayden and Kyler will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends can meet at the Gilliam Funeral Home at 12:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paws of SWVA, PO Box 576, Coeburn, VA 24230 or online at www.pawsswva.org/donate.
Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family of Barbara Ward.