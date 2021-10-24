KINGSPORT - Barbara Anne (Howe) Johnson, 70, entered into rest on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN.
