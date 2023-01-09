KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Willis, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 11, 1946, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Roscoe and Marie Sproles Hensley.

