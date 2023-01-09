KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Willis, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 11, 1946, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Roscoe and Marie Sproles Hensley.
Barbara was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who made family her main priority. She was always smiling and never met a stranger.
Barbara enjoyed sewing, traveling and cooking.
She retired as a pharmacy tech following thirty years of service.
Barbara was a committed Christian and member of Emmaus of Kingsport.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Max Willis; brothers, Gaines Hensley and Wayne Hensley.
Those left to cherish Barbara’s memory are her son, Johnny Ray Willis (Lucy); grandsons, Alix Willis (Emily) and Jessee Willis; great-grandson, Orion Willis; sisters, Virginia Stratton and Glenda Carter (Glenn); brothers, Phil Hensley and Gerald Hensley (Wiladean); thirteen step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 12:00-1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:30 pm with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery, Rogersville, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staffs on the 3rd and 5th floors at Holston Valley Medical Center.