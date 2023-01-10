Barbara Ann Willis Jan 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Willis, 76, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 12:00-1:30 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:30 pm with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery, Rogersville, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staffs on the 3rd and 5th floors at Holston Valley Medical Center.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Barbara Ann Willis and her family has been to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barbara Ann Willis Worship Building Industry Work Cremation Gratitude Kingsport Phil Kidd Friend Graveside Service Recommended for you