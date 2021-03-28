KINGSPORT – Barbara Ann Rowland Moore, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a retired insurance agent, having worked for Bennet and Edwards Insurance Agency. Barbara was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Moore; her parents, Kenneth Rastus Rowland and Barsh Sheba Click Rowland; brothers, Charles Rowland, Howard Rowland, Douglas Rowland and William Rowland.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Susan Clark (Jock M. Taylor); grandchildren, Blair Hicks and Alex Clark (Katie); great-granddaughter, Belle Hicks; cousin and very special friend, Patty Miller.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at 5 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport with Pastor Randy Frantz officiating.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Moore family.