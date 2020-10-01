KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Quillin, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday on September 30, 2020. Born September 20, 1935, in the coal mining community of Toms Creek, Coeburn, Va. she was the daughter of Virgie and Garfield Gilman. Upon graduation from Coeburn High School, she moved with her family to Kingsport, where she has resided ever since.
She began working in downtown Kingsport, first at The Little Store, and then on to Community Finance & Thrift Corporation, where she met her future husband, G. C. Quillin. She later worked at Southern Finance, but her most satisfying job was full-time mother once her children were born. She was a wonderful cook and a dedicated homemaker. She received the most enjoyment spending time with her family. She was the oldest of three girls, and she was extremely close with her sisters Jonelle and Nancy. She was a former member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church and then later attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Goffrey Cowell Quillin, her husband of 62 years, and her sister Jonelle Carter (Lee).
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, David Quillin (Mitzi) and Jeff Quillin (Donna); grandchildren Jake, Landon, Kayla, Caylin, Chayla, and Heath; great-grandchildren Cooper and Tucker; sister, Nancy Moore (Hobart) and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Heath Quillin, Raymond Carter, Steve Lyons, Anthony Hammonds, Len Fulkerson, and Mike Grim serving as pallbearers.
