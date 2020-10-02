KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Quillin, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday on September 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with Heath Quillin, Raymond Carter, Steve Lyons, Anthony Hammonds, Len Fulkerson, and Mike Grim serving as pallbearers.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Quillin family.