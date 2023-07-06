KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Johnson, 85, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Commonwealth Senior Living, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

She was born on April 10, 1938 to Ray and Mary (Short) Lawson in Hancock County, Tennessee. She was the oldest of three children.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you