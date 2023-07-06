KINGSPORT - Barbara Ann Johnson, 85, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Commonwealth Senior Living, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
She was born on April 10, 1938 to Ray and Mary (Short) Lawson in Hancock County, Tennessee. She was the oldest of three children.
She graduated from Hancock County High School.
She married the love of her life, J.W. Johnson, on June 27, 1959, and resided in the Indian Springs Community.
Barbara attended The Whitney School of Business and worked in a dental office for several years.
She graduated from the Kingsport School of Nursing as an LPN in April of 1971. She worked in the ICU of Holston Valley Hospital for over 25 years, retiring due to declining health. She had a servant's heart, and always wanted to help anyone she came into contact with.
She was saved at an early age at Unicoi Baptist Church, in Hancock County, but later transferred her membership to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Kingsport, where she remained until her death. She participated in the card ministry at the church, sending cards of encouragement and prayers to the sick and home bound.
Barbara was proud that she came from very little, but through her hard work and dedication, she was able to accomplish and succeed at many things during her life. She loved doing yard work and always had beautiful flowers blooming in her yard throughout the seasons.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her beloved husband, J.W.; her brother, Donald; and nephew Michael Lawson; and several sisters-in-law and family members.
She is survived by: her sister, Evelyn Easterling (Robert); nephews, Donnie Lawson (Cynthia), whom she loved like a son, Steve Lawson (Leslie); sisters-in-law, Juanita Woods, Kaye Mathis, Ronda Winters; cousins, Harold Short (Brenda), Sharon Carr; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Johnson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, July 7, from 1 - 2pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm in the Chapel with Pastor Travis Pierson officiating the service. A Graveside will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Love.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter, made in Barbara's memory, would be greatly appreciated.