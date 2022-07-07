BIG STONE GAP, VA - Barbara Ann Horton, 84, is continuing her life’s journey in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Barbara passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on July 6, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap and served as a secretary at Lonesome Pine Hospital for 35 years. She attended many churches in the area and was of the Baptist Faith. She had a big heart and was a friend to so many, always trying to help those in need.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Horton; daughter, Sherry Needham; son-in Law, Keith Perry; grandson, Travis Horton; brother, Wendell Collinsworth and parents, Holly Collinsworth and Betty Ward.
Barbara is survived by her children, Pam Collins (Bobby), Big Stone Gap, VA, Penny Perry, Gray, TN, Sabra Meade (Scott), Big Stone Gap, VA, Chuck Horton (April), Big Stone Gap, VA, and Barry Needham, son-in-law, Appalachia, VA. She is also survived by her siblings, Larry Ward, Hopewell, VA, Marty Phillips, Appalachia, VA and Ricky Ward (Felicia), Big Stone Gap, VA; grandchildren, Brandy Buckles (Dustin), Brian Collins, Keisha Bentley (Bryan), Seth Meade, and Carlie Meade (Jordan Collier); 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and special friends, Ann Cubine, who was like a sister to her and Joann Ball.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA from 1:00- 3:00pm. A memorial service will follow at 3:00pm with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Union Bear Back Pack Program at 2945 2nd Ave. E., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
