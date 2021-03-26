Barbara Ann Harris, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Norton Community Hospital. Born in Norton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Delores Kathleen Harris.
Barbara was a member of the Appalachia United Methodist Church. She was a teacher, where she was employed with the Buchanan County Public Schools for approximately thirty years. She taught at Whitewood High School, and at Twin Valley High School and Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School after Whitewood High School and Garden High School consolidated. She also taught classes for Southwest Virginia Community College.
Barbara is survived by three sisters, Betty Adams of Wise, VA, Brenda Jackson of Pilgrim Knob, VA, and Kathy McGarril and her husband Thomas of Arlington, VA; two brothers, Robert Harris and wife Mary of New Albany, IN, and Bill Harris and wife Brenda of LaGrange, GA. She is also survived by seven nephews whom she loved dearly, Andy Harris, Daniel Harris, Jeffery Harris, Philip Adams, Ronald M. Jackson and John Jackson; several great-nephews and nieces whom she treasured, Elizabeth Sexton, Jude Harris, Alex Adams, Carter Harris, Christine Harris, Nate Harris, Ian, Adams, and Emma Claire Harris, and great great-niece Scarlett Sexton. She is also survived by her dear friend Mary Jo Myers, and her fur baby, Hope.
Visitation for Barbara Harris will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home, with funeral service following at 6 p.m. with Rev. Roger Barker officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Nephews will serve as pallbearers
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in her honor to the American Heart Association.
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial covering and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place.