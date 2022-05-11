CHURCH HILL - Barbara A. McMurray, 69, Church Hill, TN went Home to with her Lord and loved ones, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her residence after a brief illness.
Barbara was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 29, 1952, and was the daughter of the late Orbin and Virginia (Carter) Lane.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Paul Perry, sisters, Wilma Lane and brother, James Lane preceded her in death.
Barbara was a faithful member of Durham’s Chapel Church, Duffield, VA and sang with the Durham’s Chapel Quartet, and with her family in The Pathway Quartet for many years. She loved singing for the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Evangelist Gorman McMurray, of the home, brother, Larry (Teresa) Lane, sister, Wanda (Jerry) Cowden, and Lynn (Scott) Wolfe, all of Ft. Blackmore, VA, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don and Judy McMurray, Larry and Sharon McMurray, Don and Jennifer Zazzi, Sandy Blanton Lane, Phyllis and Lennis France, James and Rita Perry, Don Perry, Dorothy Winstead, and Annie Overbay, special nieces and nephews, Ginny and Glenn Lemly, Rachel and Alex Blake Absher, Penny and Jose Aquino, Reggie and Becky Lane, Jennifer and Jacob Beaver, Bethany McMurray, Laree McMurray, Michelle McMurray, Bonnie Morgan, Keith Senopole, Janet and Kenneth McNew, Cindy and Mickey Vaughn, Brad Perry, Andrew Perry, Ricky Overbay, Debra Roberts, Junior Overbay, Faye Thompson, Gail Overbay, Cora Horne, along with several great nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends, special friends and neighbors, Brad Bishop, Bill and Catherine Smith, Ken and Linda Luster, and Bill and Rhonda Pounder.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Terry Rhoton, Pastor David Gillenwater, Evangelist Nathan Aquino, and Pastor Don Morrell officiating. Durham’s Chapel Quartet, Larry and Sharon McMurray and family, along with Mack and Diane Salyers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Pierson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Scott Wolfe, Jerry Cowden, Glenn Lemly, Blake Absher, Jose Aquino, Reggie Lane, Jacob Beaver, and Bill Smith will serve as pallbearers. Nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, Brad Bishop, Don Zazzie, Ken Luster, and the members of Durham’s Chapel Quartet.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.
