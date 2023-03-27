KINGSPORT - Baird B. Harned, 100, died Saturday morning March 25, 2023, at NHC Healthcare in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born July 19, 1922, in Mayfield, Kentucky to Irene and R.J. Barham. The family moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1933, where she graduated from Atherton High School in 1940, and the University of Louisville in 1943. She served as a Naval officer in the WAVES during World War II working in communications security. Mrs. Harned moved to Kingsport, Tennessee with her husband, William Lovelace Harned in 1946. She was most active in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Meals on Wheels, the Netherland Inn, Junior League of Kingsport and several civic boards. Mrs. Harned received a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University in 1971 and worked as a school librarian at Lynn View High School for eleven years, retiring in 1982.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Mrs. Harned is survived by two sons, Steve Harned and wife Jeanne of Leland, North Carolina; and John Harned and wife Regan of Williamsburg, Virginia; two caring goddaughters, Susan Gernert and Kent Waldo, both of Church Hill, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Nina, Brandt, Palmer, Breton, and Tyler; and five great-grandchildren, Alex, Avery, Ryan, Jack, and Quincy.
A service of Burial of the Dead and Holy Eucharist will be conducted at noon, April 3, 2023, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jonathan Tuttle officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in Berndt Hall of the church.
If desired and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 161 E Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660, or the charity of one’s choice.