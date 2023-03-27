KINGSPORT - Baird B. Harned, 100, died Saturday morning March 25, 2023, at NHC Healthcare in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born July 19, 1922, in Mayfield, Kentucky to Irene and R.J. Barham. The family moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1933, where she graduated from Atherton High School in 1940, and the University of Louisville in 1943. She served as a Naval officer in the WAVES during World War II working in communications security. Mrs. Harned moved to Kingsport, Tennessee with her husband, William Lovelace Harned in 1946. She was most active in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Meals on Wheels, the Netherland Inn, Junior League of Kingsport and several civic boards. Mrs. Harned received a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University in 1971 and worked as a school librarian at Lynn View High School for eleven years, retiring in 1982.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

