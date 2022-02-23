A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Baby Boy Robert will be observed during the Celebration of Life for Sherry Harris. Baby Boy entered Jesus’ arms on June 11th, 2010. His cremains were entrusted to Shades of Grace after being discovered in a vacant apartment. Efforts have been made to locate family without success. He would have been 12 years old now. Because of her love for little children, his inurnment will be with Sherry Harris at Immanuel Cemetery.
