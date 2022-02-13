FALL BRANCH - Avery Clinton Hill, 83, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. Avery was born to parents, Swin and Lizzie Hill on April 19, 1938 in Dickinson County, Virginia. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Avery was a member of Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was a loving family man and a friend to all; Avery will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Swin and Lizzie Hill; sisters, Helen (Ted) Edwards, Evona (Moon Everett) Mullins, Arizona (Archie) Hyatt and Flossie Hill and brother, Delmar (Bessie) Hill.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Hill; daughter, Debra (Bob) Bass; son, Tony (Triscilla) Hill; son, Scott (Debbie) Hill; brother, William (Margaret) Hill; grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer) Bass, Sarah Bass, Natasha and Amon Aguilar, Brad Hill and Fiancée, Sabrina Owens; great-grandchildren, Alana, Audrey, Hunter, Emma, Addi; brother-in-law, Wayne Cox; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Bible and Iva Cox and several nieces and nephews, many great friends and neighbors.
A visitation will be held on February 16, 2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastors Lewis Meade and Shelton Meade will follow at 2:00pm. Interment will be held in the Garden of Gethsemane following the service.
Pallbearers will be nephews, family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Johnson City Cancer Center, Karing Hearts Cardiology, and the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Medical Center for their care towards the family and Mr. Hill.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Avery Clinton Hill.