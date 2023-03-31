Averil Grace Peters, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8th, at 11:00 am at Holston View Methodist Church, Weber City, VA. Childcare will be provided, and a reception will follow.

