BIG STONE GAP, VA - Avennell B. Head, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.

She was born in the Bonny Blue community of Lee County, Va. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was an LPN at Norton Community Hospital for over 15 years. She loved the Lord and reading the bible. She was a member of Christian Life Church in Big Stone Gap.

