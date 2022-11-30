BIG STONE GAP, VA - Avennell B. Head, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital.
She was born in the Bonny Blue community of Lee County, Va. and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was an LPN at Norton Community Hospital for over 15 years. She loved the Lord and reading the bible. She was a member of Christian Life Church in Big Stone Gap.
She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tiffany Amanda Vanover and Anthony Scott Vaughn, II; parents, Casey H. and Alice (Dingus) Bledsoe, Sr.; and siblings, Joseph Bledsoe, Sr., Jonah Lee Bledsoe, Randall Bledsoe, Gloria Ann Cox and Linda Kay Bledsoe.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Danny Head; children, Roy Boring, Jr. (Terrie), Leslie Boring, Troy Boring (Amy), Daniel Todd Boring (Jennifer), and Robert Wayne Head (Connie), all of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Daniel Travis Sutphin, Troy Adam Boring, II, Christopher Allen Boring, Michael Todd Boring, Caleb Daniel Boring and Michelle Head Boyd; great grandchildren, C. T. Boyd, Timothy Vanover, Ivy Boring, Sage Boring and Finley Boring; siblings, Tony Bledsoe (Debbie), Casey Homer Bledsoe, Jr. (Linda), and Brenda Gayle Moon, all of Vero Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, December 2, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 1:00pm with Evangelist Buddy Wilson officiating.
Burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Head family.