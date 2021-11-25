On November 21st, 2021, at 3:54 am, my precious mama, Ava "Abby" Jayne Harvey, met the Lord. She is no longer sick, and for the first time in my life, she is healed. She struggled my entire life with her health issues. She is my hero! She pushed and fought hard to live for me so many times. I’m so blessed to be her daughter and praise the Lord for giving me the best mother I could ever ask for!
In 1985, she received the gift of life from an anonymous donor and received a liver transplant. Because of their ultimate sacrifice through their sorrow, his family allowed me to have my sweet mama for 36 years! Please consider organ and tissue donation! We are living proof that it makes miracles happen!
My mama loved the Lord and would always tell everyone she encountered, “Be blessed.” She had a very kind soul and was a gift to everyone that loved her. Her given name was Ava Jayne, but everyone called her Abby.
She lost her mama and daddy, Leroy and Louise Pauley, her grandparents, many friends, family members, and several fur babies that she loved dearly. Her heart ached, missing them. Now, they are in Glory Land together!
Those who must learn how to live until we meet again are Myself, Sarah Booher Flanagan, her adoring daughter, and my husband, Daniel, whom my mama thought the sunset and rose on and loved him as her own son. Our children will miss their Nana terribly, Gavin, Adalyn, and Hannah (husband Tyler and son Theo). She adored them so very much. Chris Harvey (wife Chelsea), her stepson, who in her eyes and mine, is her son. She loved him fiercely and was so proud of the man he is. A sister, Becky Morelock (husband Brian), and a brother, Bill Pauley (wife Melissa). Several beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her special friends, Kathie Bedell, Terry Jones, Billy Wayne Arrington, Kenny, and Rene Flanagan, and Steve and Linda Booher. A host of many other friends that she loved. Her furry children, Summer Grace, Katey, and Noah.
Her service was private, as these were her wishes. Reverend Billy Wayne Arrington officiated.
Thank you so much to everyone who loved my mama and prayed so hard for her. Thank you to the heroes at Holston Valley Medical Center! I’m forever grateful to you all for the love and care you have shown to mama and my family.
Until we can see each other again, my sweet, beautiful, precious mama……wait for me! I love you so very much! Spend all of your days carefree and well, worshiping your King Jesus!
