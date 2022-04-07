NORTON, VA – Austin Williams, 27, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was a 2013 graduate of John I. Burton High School and was a member of the Tacoma United Methodist Church. He loved playing sports and was an avid bowler. Austin coached Norton Little League and was a diehard Alabama football fan. He was currently employed at Quesenberry’s Construction Co. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary J. and Gail Williams.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Lisa Williams; his brother, Keegan Williams; his son, Hayden Williams; grandparents, Eddie and Vickie Dotson and Rev. Dr. David and Linda Gilbert; uncles, John Bright (Katie), David Hagy, and Jeff Williams (Daphney); aunts, Elizabeth Vitatoe (Eric), Emily Hauptvogel (Rich), Leslie Mullins, Angie Wright (Johnny), Kathy Mitchell (Randy), and Michelle Brookshire (Allen).
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Stan Tate and Rev. Ben Harding officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at American Legion Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Williams family.