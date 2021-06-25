KINGSPORT - Austin Blake Hurd, 18, of Kingsport, TN, joined his mother, Rose in Heaven on Monday, June 21, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a fire.
Austin was a 2021 graduate of Sullivan Central High School. He was a member of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Explorer program for many years and his wish was to become a police officer.
Austin was full of life and always smiling. He loved to camp, fish, four wheeling and working on cars with his buddy, Mike. Austin was always willing to help anyone and in death continues to do so as he was an organ donor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose; and brother, John.
Left to cherish his memory is his father, David Estep Sr.; brother, David Estep Jr.; sisters, Kimberly and Kashlynn Grace; uncle, Curtis Estep; special friends Mike and Mary Arnold and their family; numerous cousins, friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers donation to Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Explorer Program Post 172.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial on Monday, June 28th from 5pm to 7pm. Service will follow at 7pm. Graveside service will be held at Holston View Cemetery on Tuesday, June 29th at 11am.
Pallbearers will be members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Explorer Post 172.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.