KINGSPORT - Augie Johnson, (Donald), 57, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home. Born on March 30, 1964, son of Don and Brenda Johnson, Augie lived his entire life in Kingsport and was a top-notch mechanic.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021at Christian Life Center. A service will follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth, Rev. Eddie Johnson and Rev. Cameron Poe officiating. Burial will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport by 10:15am to follow in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jim Kelly, Tim Kelly, Tracy Kelly, Greg Ware, Roger Byington, and Junior Simpson. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Rhoton.
