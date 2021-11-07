Augie Johnson, (Donald)
KINGSPORT - Augie Johnson, (Donald), 57, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home. Born on March 30, 1964, son of Don and Brenda Johnson, Augie lived his entire life in Kingsport and was a top notch mechanic.
Augie was a kind, generous, and humble man, who would do anything for anybody. His work ethic was unmatched. He loved his family more than anything in this world. He had a passion for restoring vintage cars and trucks with his father. He loved to attend car shows and won numerous awards competing with his vehicles. Augie was a longtime member of Christian Life Center.
He was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and papaw to a few, and a friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Augie was preceded in death by his papaw, Joe Johnson.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Brenda Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Christopher Harrell; three grandchildren, who he was so proud of, Morgan, Mylee, and Maddox Harrell; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris and Jim Fields and Lora and Stephen Southerland; nieces, Chandila, Laura, and Hannah; nephews, Cameron, Landon and Brock; one great nephew; eight great nieces; special longtime friend, Brenda Hammonds; aunts, Betty Johnson, Doris Duncan, and Barbara Gardner; uncle, Frog Johnson; and a host of special cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021at Christian Life Center. A service will follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth, Rev. Eddie Johnson and Rev. Cameron Poe officiating. Burial will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport by 10:15am to follow in procession.
Pallbearers will be Jim Kelly, Tim Kelly, Tracy Kelly, Greg Ware, Roger Byington, and Junior Simpson. Honorary pallbearer will be Bill Rhoton.
