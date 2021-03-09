KINGSPORT - Audrey Rowark Fleming, 86, of Kingsport TN passed away peacefully on Saturday March 6th, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1935 in Leeds, England to George Frederick Rowark and Hilda Moorhouse Rowark. Audrey was an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for over 50 years. She worked for 25 years & retired from the church's Day School. She is survived by her husband Jack of 64 years, brother Kenneth Rowark, son Mark, daughters Stephanie (Mark) McNeese, Nancy (Andy) Hixson, grandchildren Kyle (Amy) Qualls, David (Lindsay) Hixson, Hillary (Jeff) Higginbotham and four great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday March 13th @3pm at St Paul’s Episcopal Church at 161 East Ravine Road, Kingsport TN. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to St. Paul’s Food Pantry. This was one of her passions.