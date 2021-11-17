KINGSPORT - Audrey Puckett, 95, of Kingsport, died Monday morning, November 15, 2021, at her home after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Kingsport and a homemaker, she was a Baptist and attended Higher Ground Baptist Church. Audrey loved spending her time outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Burns Puckett; one brother, Raymond Bellamy; three sisters, Madeline Cloud, Beulah Waddell, and Marjorie Gillentine; and parents, W. Henry and Monnie Bellamy.
Audrey is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Entombment services will follow at 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
