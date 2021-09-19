KINGSPORT – Audrey Jeanene Mosley Russell, 55, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Julia Day Mosley; siblings, Charles Mosley and Tamara Rice Mosley-Kennedy; granddaughter, Hadley Grace Staton.
Audrey is survived by her daughters, Keisha Staton and Deanna Souders; brothers, Bill Mosley (Christy) and Joshua Mosley (Jerea); sisters, Sandra Mosley and Tori Dean; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Goshen Valley Cemetery on Tuesday, September 21 at 3:00 PM. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
