GRAY - Audrey Ann Head, age 81, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Audrey was born January 25, 1942, to the late Benedict and Louise Ann Samuel Schmidt in Velva, North Dakota. Most of Audrey’s childhood was spent in Oregon and Washington state, graduating from Olympia High School in Olympia, Washington. She met the love of her life, James Lewis Head, at Fort Lewis Army Base and they were married November 10, 1962. She worked as a pharmacy tech, eventually retiring from Johnson City Medical Center.

