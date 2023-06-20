GRAY - Audrey Ann Head, age 81, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Audrey was born January 25, 1942, to the late Benedict and Louise Ann Samuel Schmidt in Velva, North Dakota. Most of Audrey’s childhood was spent in Oregon and Washington state, graduating from Olympia High School in Olympia, Washington. She met the love of her life, James Lewis Head, at Fort Lewis Army Base and they were married November 10, 1962. She worked as a pharmacy tech, eventually retiring from Johnson City Medical Center.
Audrey was a member of Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Gray, where she was president of the Women’s Missionary Union. She was also an active member of the Johnson City Newcomers Club.
Her family will always remember Audrey’s kind heart, exceptional talent for baking, and her love of cats. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by James’ parents, Bessie and Charles Head; sisters, Cheryl Schmidt and Lucille Jenson; brothers, Paul Schmidt and Peter Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Charles Head, Larry Dooley, and Warren Tuttle; special niece, Jennifer Jacobs; and her special cat, Sandy.
Those left to cherish Audrey’s memory include her husband of 60 years, James; sisters: Alice Dooley of College Place, Washington; Ida (Jim) Jacobs of Olympia, Washington; Bonnie Tuttle of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Joyce (Karl) Sviatek of Los Angeles, California; sisters-in-law, Gina Schmidt, Annabelle Schmidt, Carrie Head, and Verna (Bobby) Fulwiler; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Tammy Hickam; special friends, Jane and Dean Tucker; her church family; and beloved furbabies, Dilly and Callie.
Audrey’s family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church (262 Cedar Creek Rd, Gray, TN 37615). A funeral service will immediately follow, at 12:30 pm, under the direction of Pastor Robert Fultz and Dr. Amos Lockhart. The service will be recorded and available to view on the Morris-Baker website, under Audrey’s obituary page, by Thursday afternoon. Following the funeral, a committal service will commence at 2:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens; those attending are asked to meet at the mausoleum chapel by 1:50 pm.
Active pallbearers include James Head, Richard Head, Robin Horner, Gerald Gray, Jeff Urich, and Roy McLain. Honorary pallbearer is Rusty Head.
Memorial contributions may be made to Karing Hearts Cardiology (600 N. State of Franklin Rd., Suite 8, Johnson City, TN 37604).