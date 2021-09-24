DUFFIELD - Audna Jay Rasnic, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lee Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family.
To leave an online message for the Rasnic family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Rasnic family.