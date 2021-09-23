DUFFIELD, VA - Audna Jay Rasnic, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Rasnic was born in Lee County, VA on August 5, 1936 to the late John Jay and Lessie Rasnic. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Eastman Chemical Company and was a lifelong farmer.
Mr. Rasnic is survived by his son, Roger Rasnic; daughter, Janet Slayder; grandchildren, Travis, Jacob, Shawn, Joshua, and Toshia; great grandchild, Kallie; brother, Dennis Rasnic (Gail); sisters, Nannie Jones, Betty Evans, and Janice Jones (Glen); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Lee Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family.
